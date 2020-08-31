South Carolina anglers hook record-breaking saltwater fish

If you’re looking to reel in glory, South Carolina is apparently the place to go fishing.

Three anglers in the Palmetto State smashed state records for three species of saltwater fish this summer, the state Department of Natural Resources announced.

“Perhaps the coronavirus has given people more opportunities to do their social distancing by heading offshore,” The Post and Courier said of the news on Sunday. “Or maybe 2020 has simply been a good year for fishing.”

A new record was set for skipjack tuna when Lilli Kirkland hooked a 28-pound, 0.8-ounce fish near Sullivan’s Island on June 3.

During the angling adventure, Kirkland said her father pointed out what they suspected was a large school of dolphins breaking the surface, and she released her line.

“I picked up a rod and I let some of the line out. And next thing you know, I had a fish on,” she told the Carolina Sportsman.

Weeks later, on June 20, Christopher Corgill caught a record-breaking snowy grouper when he reeled in a 35-pound, 12.8-ounce whopper near Goat Island.

On July 4, David Lowe hooked a new record for the golden tilefish when he caught a 27-pound, 12.8-ounce monster near Murrells Inlet.

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist Kayla Rudnay said that this year has been an “exceptionally productive” one for the state records program.

“I don’t think it’s ever been this busy in terms of [saltwater fishing] records. I guess it’s the quarantine and people are fishing more. That’s a giant assumption, but it’s been much more busy with phone calls and qualifications,” Rudnay explained, per the The Post and Courier.

“This whole pandemic situation has had challenges, but it has been good to see people get out in nature more and use our resources more. It makes all of us in the natural resources world want to make sure we are protecting our resources effectively in the way we should.”

More information about the state’s saltwater game fish records program is available through the department’s website.