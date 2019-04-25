Massive sheep herd invades California backyard

This might be the most adorable case of trespassing ever caught on camera.

The town of Lincoln, Calif., uses thousands of sheep and goats to prepare for the fire season by cutting down the vegetation. Scott Russo thought it would be a good idea to try and give his daughters a close-up look at the docile animals. Unfortunately, when he opened his gate, the herd flocked into his yard, turning it into a sea of wooly-white intruders.

At first, Russo’s wife seemed amused by the situation, but her tone changed as more and more of the sheep continued to pour into the yard. With only one small entrance, removing the phalanx appeared to be an impossible task. Russo attempted to scare them out of the yard, but they simply refused to leave (or couldn’t figure out where the exit was).

Russo had to physically lead them out of the gate, while his wife stood behind the herd, shaking a tambourine. Apparently, sheep aren’t fans of percussion instruments, as the clearly upset animals slowly poured out of the tiny exit. For whatever reason, getting on the family trampoline and jumping up and down caused the sheep to leave even faster.

Once the last intruder left, Russo quickly closed his gate. Unfortunately, the animals reportedly left a pretty strong odor behind. Sheep may look cute, but keep them out of your yard. Unless you can’t sleep, in which case, you’ll have plenty to count.