Pennsylvania reveals new streamlined hunting and fishing license system

Pennsylvania game officials are hoping a new system for hunting, fishing and boating licenses will hook outdoor enthusiasts.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission and Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission launched the new system, HuntFishPA, this week. Officials said the platform is user-friendly with personalized dashboards, fishing license autorenewal and the ability to report game and fur harvests.

Users will also be able to buy licenses, launch permits, boat registration renewals, lotteries, draws and permits at any time from any device.

Tim Schaeffer, executive director of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, said in a written statement that HuntFishPA will make licensing "as simple and convenient as possible" at a time when many state residents have been spending time outside.

"We think users will appreciate the modern look and features we have included to make the purchase of your licenses fast and easy, so you can spend more time out on the water or in the woods," he said.

HuntFishPA replaces the previous Pennsylvania Automatic Licensing System platform called The Outdoor Shop. People who have used the old system will be able to log into the new system using their existing credentials and they will find all their profile, license and past purchase information has been transferred in.

The state partnered with NIC Inc. to develop and manage the platform and its secure payment system. The company has 20 years of experience in outdoor licensing in 11 states.

"Today’s hunters, trappers and anglers look for convenience in securing the licenses they need, and they want that process to be as easy and hassle-free as possible," Bryan Burhans, executive director of the Game Commission said in a written statement. "HuntFishPA was developed to help meet those demands, helping ensure your next license purchase will be the best you ever experienced."