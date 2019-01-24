South Carolina fisherman hooks massive great white shark: 'It's like hooking an elephant'

He isn’t called a “Shark Whisperer” for nothing.

Last week, South Carolina fishing captain Chip Michalove and his team hooked what they believed to be the “largest male great white” ever tagged in the Atlantic Ocean — and that was after hooking six others and tagging four before releasing them all back into the sea.

Michalove, the owner and charter captain for Outcast Sport Fishing, said wrestling the giant shark was no easy task, estimating the sea creature weighed around 2,600 pounds and measured over 15 feet, per Island Packet.

"It's such a massive fish, it's like hooking an elephant and then putting the brakes on it," he added to WSOC.

“I haven't seen a great white shark in over a month. We had a cold snap mid-Dec and they never returned to the regular spots,” Michalove wrote on Facebook of the Jan. 19 fishing trip.

Michalove also shared a photo of Friday’s catches – including the male great white and the second largest, which one the fishermen nicknamed “Charli” – on social media, calling it an “insane day.”

He was so busy fishing he told Island Packet he “never even had time to eat a sandwich.”

Michalove made headlines this December after hooking a female great white weighing an estimated 3,500 pounds and measuring roughly 17 feet — and before that in February 2018, when he hooked two great white sharks in just 10 minutes.

Michalove’s work, meanwhile, helps researchers at the Atlantic Shark Institute and the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy to track and observe the migratory patterns of the sharks.

In a previous interview, the fishing captain told Fox News he was “obsessed with sharks” and has been “ever since [he] was little and watched ‘Jaws.’"