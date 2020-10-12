North Dakota farmer plows Biden-Harris message into field, goes viral

One North Dakota farmer spelled out who he’s supporting in the 2020 presidential election by plowing “Biden Harris” into a soybean field, as seen in a now-viral aerial photo.

Peter Larson is a cattle rancher and grain farmer in Sheyenne, KFYR reports, and the lifelong Democrat’s pastoral presentation marks the first time he’s gotten political with his land.

The farmer recently used a 9300 John Deere tractor and 30-foot sunflower disc to plow two messages into his harvested soybean fields — one supporting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and running mate Sen. Kamala Harris’ bid for the White House, another rallying for Dr. Shelley Lenz and Ben Vig’s run for governor and lieutenant governor of the Roughrider State.

Larson’s daughter Sandra shared photos of the bucolic display to Twitter last week, and the one with Biden and Harris' names has gone viral with over 20,000 shares and 132,000 likes.

On social media, Sandra explained that her father brought his vision to life with GPS navigation and described the work as “4th generation North Dakota farm and cattle ranch soybean field plow art!”

The fields celebrating the Biden-Harris and Lenz-Vig tickets are adjacent to one another, and beneath the regional jet path for the Devils Lake, Jamestown and Denver routes, KFYR reports.

By plowing the pitch, the outlet added, the farmer hopes to encourage others to get out and vote.

