NY fisherman breaks state record for white catfish

That’s officially a big fish.

A New York angler caught a large catfish in late August and suspected that he had set a new state record. And while there's still a bit of paperwork to fill out, it appears that this fisherman has reason to celebrate.

Chris Brockett caught a white catfish in the Mohawk River in upstate New York on Aug. 22, New York Upstate reports. At the time, the Loudonville resident weighed the fish in at 12 pounds. It reportedly measured 30.5 inches long.

When Brockett caught the fish, the state record was 10.5 pounds, which was set in 1998 by a fisherman in Westchester County.

Brockett told Upstate New York that he has since been contacted by the NY Department of Environmental Conservation and that he had, in fact, caught a new state record, explaining that officials needed to weigh the fish on a certified scale before acknowledging the achievement. Brockett added that he still has some paperwork to fill out before it’s completely official.

“I grew up catching striped bass on the Connecticut shore. I get into a big fish, I’m taking it in,” Brockett told the news outlet.

According to Brockett, he believes there are still bigger fish out there for him to catch — and that he almost caught one about a month ago.

“It actually snapped my net handle in half, it was so big and heavy,” he said. “I know there are even bigger ones out there. I might be able to break the record again.”