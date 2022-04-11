Expand / Collapse search
WILD NATURE
Published

Mountain lion visits the same house in California multiple times

A man shared footage to social media of a mountain lion making several appearances on his property

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
A man in California recently shared footage to social media of a mountain lion making multiple appearances at his house. It turns out that the cat is famous, which is why it was easy to recognize the animal.

After moving from New York to Los Angeles, Kevin Prince decided to start documenting the various animal visitors coming to his new home.

After moving from New York to Los Angeles, Kevin Prince decided to start documenting the various animal visitors coming to his new home. One of those visitors is a mountain lion who's a bit of a local celebrity, Yahoo News reports.

Prince told the Los Angeles Times, "About a weekend into moving here, I got home one night, parked in my carport, and I looked at the steps up to my house and I see what I think is like a golden retriever. As it started moving, it moved like Mufasa [from Disney's "The Lion King"] and I knew it was a lion."

The lion is known as P-22. The 12-year-old cat has been spotted frequently in the area, especially during the last month.

"I have looked up how to fend off mountain lions, and that is a Google I didn't know I'd need to do," Prince told the LA Times.

"Every time I leave my house, I am checking my motion alerts or looking out my window, but I'm not scared," he added. "I think it's a beautiful creature and we should embrace P-22."

While Prince has learned to accept the cat, he said that his mom is terrified for him.

Michael Hollan is an associate lifestyle editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter: @M_Hollan