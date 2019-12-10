Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Hunting
Published

Michigan hunter sprayed brother's stands with deer repellent, officials say

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 10Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 10

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 10 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A Michigan man has admitted to intentionally sabotaging his brother by spraying deer repellent around his hunting stands.

MISSOURI HUNTER BAGS RARE ALBINO DEER ON LAST DAY OF HUNTING SEASON: 'ALL GLORY GOES TO GOD IN THIS'

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently responded to a complaint of hunter harassment during firearm deer season in Newaygo County. The complainant accused his brother of harassing him while hunting on private land the pair owned together.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

DNR Conservation Officer Mike Wells, who investigated the case, examined two SD cards from trail cameras, which showed the brother wearing a backpack sprayer and spraying two hunting stands located on public U.S. Forest Service property, Michigan Live reports.

The DNR collected and tested samples of the liquid sprayed on the stands.

The man was reportedly upset because he felt his brother was intentionally cutting off the deer by hunting the public land next to the private camp the pair owned.

The man was reportedly upset because he felt his brother was intentionally cutting off the deer by hunting the public land next to the private camp the pair owned. (iStock)

According to reports, officer Wells confronted the suspect as he was hunting in his blind. The man confessed to tampering and harassment. He was also found to have been illegally hunting using bait, Michigan Live reports.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The man was reportedly upset because he felt his brother was intentionally cutting off the deer by hunting the public land next to the private camp the pair owned, the Department of Natural Resources shared.

The man reportedly apologized and admitted to spraying “liquid fence,” which is used as a repellent for deer.

The man confessed to tampering and harassment. He was also found to have been illegally hunting using bait.

The man confessed to tampering and harassment. He was also found to have been illegally hunting using bait. (iStock)

A warrant request has been submitted by the DNR for hunter harassment and using bait, the outlet reported.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

A spokesperson for the DNR did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.