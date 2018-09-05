Maryland fisherman in critical condition after accidentally shooting self in head with spear gun

One Maryland fisherman is in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself in the head with a spear gun at sea.

The U.S. Coast Guard received a call around 2 p.m. Sunday that someone had been injured with a spear gun aboard a 25-foot cabin cruiser, roughly 35 nautical miles off the coastline of Ocean City, Patch Annapolis reported.

The identity of the injured man has not been released.

After emergency personnel responded to the scene, a Maryland State Police helicopter flew the injured fisherman to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland in Baltimore.

According to WGDM, the trauma center called in members of the Baltimore City Fire Department's rescue squad to help remove the spear.

Just one other person was reported to be aboard the boat with the injured fisherman, Patch reported.

Officials said that spear guns are mostly to catch larger fish.