Man proposes to girlfriend before the Milky Way in stunning photos

These striking photographs show an out of this world proposal as a man got down on one knee – silhouetted against the Milky Way.

Romantic Connor McLaren, 23, planned the occasion three months ahead so it would fall on the fifth anniversary of the day he met his now-fiancée Jaimie McGregor, 29. The sweet photos show the couple, from Perth, Perthshire, Scotland, silhouetted against a myriad of stars on top of Glen Lyon, Perth and Kinross.

They went for a drive up the mountain at about 3 a.m., which freelance photographer McLaren had perfectly timed due to the light conditions required to see the Milky Way.

He had previously taken a picture of them holding hands, silhouetted against the starry sky, and knew how much it meant to McGregor, who works at a jeweler. The man snapped up a ruby and diamond ring the shop was selling, and hid it for three months, knowing she was disappointed it was no longer for sale. McLaren even told McGregor’s boss of his plans to pop the question, and they came up with a story about how an old lady had bought the platinum ring.

On March 31, the day of the proposal, the temperature was about 36 degrees Fahrenheit, as the couple hiked for 40 minutes to get to the spot in the early hours of the morning.

McGregor said yes immediately, but the two have not yet set a date for the wedding.

“When I brought it out she was totally shocked. I think she was surprised at how organized it all was,” the future groom said. “To take photos of the Milky Way, you can’t do it when the moon is out, or in summer when it is too bright, or in winter when it’s below the horizon.”

“It all just went to plan and it was fortunate that the anniversary coincided with it,” he added. “It was quite difficult hanging onto the ring and keeping it a secret for two months.”

The pair had originally met five years earlier, through a mutual friend, playing basketball, and got together as a couple about six months later.

