Australian fisherman catches amazing video of mako shark leaping out of water, flipping: 'So cool'

This shark has got an impressive gymnastics routine.

A fisherman managed to catch some amazing – and at least at one point heart-pounding – footage of a mako shark leaping and flipping in and out of the water.

Ryan Cowley was fishing off the coast of Queensland in Australia when he caught the shark’s impressive acrobatic skills.

In the nearly 30-second clip, the shark launches itself out of the ocean and flips in the air, before torpedoing back under the water. At one point a boat passes and it seems as if the shark is going to land right on top of the fisherman.

Cowley shared the footage, which has since racked up more than 2,000 views across multiple social media platforms.

Those on Facebook were impressed with the show, calling the spectacle "so cool."

"Wow, how awesome," one wrote.

"That's sick," another commented.

Some were hypothesizing about what was causing the shark's behavior.

"Something a bit bigger under water maybe?" one wrote.

"Maybe it won the lotto lol," another joked.

Mako sharks, which are considered endangered, are known for their leaps – and speed, as it is considered the world’s fastest shark.