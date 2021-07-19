Large, 100 lb. tropical fish washes up on Oregon beach

You don’t see this every day.

A large, brightly colored fish was discovered on a beach in Oregon. According to a nearby aquarium, it’s possible that the tropical fish would end up in the waters that far north.

The Seaside Aquarium in Seaside, Ore., shared images of the fish on its Facebook page. In the photos, the large, brightly colored opah can be seen laying on the sand near the water’s edge.

The aquarium wrote, "A large fish, rare to the Oregon Coast, was found on Sunset Beach this morning. The 3.5 foot, 100 lbs. opah was reported to the Seaside Aquarium at 8:00 a.m. After seeing photographs of the unusual fish they quickly responded and recovered the fish. It created quite the stir at the aquarium where folks were encouraged to come and take a look at this beautiful yet odd-looking fish."

The post continues to explain that the fish will be preserved at the aquarium for the upcoming school year. It will then be used as an educational tool. Eventually, one school group will win the opportunity to dissect the fish.

Opahs are tropical fish and are rarely spotted as far north as Oregon’s shores. The aquarium stated, however, itt’s not unheard of. A 97-pound opah was caught in the area in 2009.

The Facebook post concludes, "Opahs can grow to over 6 feet and weigh over 600 pounds. They inhabit pelagic (meaning they live in the open ocean), tropical and temperate waters where they feed on krill and squid."