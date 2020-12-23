Kentucky officials use robot deer to catch man accused of poaching

Illegal hunting is never fair game.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (DFW) recently deployed a robotic deer to catch a man accused of poaching in the Bluegrass State.

James Malone was arrested on Sunday night after authorities caught him shining a spotlight on a deer from his SUV, WDRB reports. The prey wasn’t just any animal, however; police use a robotic deer to catch him in the act.

State DFW policy forbids hunters from deliberately casting rays of a spotlight or other artificial light "into any field, pasture, woodlands or forest, whether public or private, where wildlife or domestic livestock may reasonably be expected to be located." The light can effectively blind animals, making then easier to kill.

Officials believe Malone previously hunted without a license, killing a deer and never reporting it. An arrest report stated that authorities also found methamphetamine when they searched the 29-year-old Campbellsville man's car, according to KIRO 7.

Malone was subsequently charged with spotlighting, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, illegal taking or pursuing of deer or wild turkey, hunting or trapping without a license or permit, and littering, per Taylor County online booking records.

He is currently being held in the Taylor County Detention Center, with bail set at $5,000.