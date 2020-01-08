Kansas bowhunter harvests buck with incredibly unusual antlers: 'In complete shock'

One Kansas bowhunter got the rack of a lifetime.

Brian Butcher, 38, was out hunting in Chase County in October when he spotted a large whitetail buck a few dozen yards from his tree stand — a buck with a very unusual look.

“When I first saw it, I thought it had some branches or grass tangled up in its antlers,” said Butcher to the Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism bureau. “But when I looked at him with binoculars, I realized it was all antlers.”

Butcher shot the buck with an arrow when it was about 25 yards away. When he walked up to the deer, Butcher said he was “in complete shock.” The unique buck had a rack Butcher had never seen before, which posed quite a problem when he and a friend of his, Brian Crowe, attempted to score it.

“We added it up five times because it didn’t make sense,” Butcher said. “We had it at 341 inches gross, and 316 inches net.”

The hunter had to wait 60 days for the rack to be officially measured.

On Jan. 3, members with the Boone and Crockett Club spent five hours scoring the buck, coming up with an unofficial net non-typical score of 321 3/8 inches, according to Kansas officials, and earning Butcher the fourth highest-scoring non-typical whitetail harvest in the world. The largest bowhunter-harvested non-typical whitetail was caught in Illinois, with a score of 327 7/8. However, if Butcher’s record stands, he will hold the record for the state of Kansas.

Butcher’s buck score has since been mailed to the Boone and Crockett Club headquarters for verification and acceptance.