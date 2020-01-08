Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Hunting
Published

Kansas bowhunter harvests buck with incredibly unusual antlers: 'In complete shock'

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 8Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 8

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 8 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

One Kansas bowhunter got the rack of a lifetime.

Brian Butcher, 38, was out hunting in Chase County in October when he spotted a large whitetail buck a few dozen yards from his tree stand — a buck with a very unusual look.

Brian Butcher shot the buck with an arrow when it was about 25 yards away.

Brian Butcher shot the buck with an arrow when it was about 25 yards away. (Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism bureau)

HUNTER KILLS MOUNTAIN LION AFTER IT 'PARTIALLY CONSUMED' PET DOG

“When I first saw it, I thought it had some branches or grass tangled up in its antlers,” said Butcher to the Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism bureau. “But when I looked at him with binoculars, I realized it was all antlers.”

On Jan. 3, members with the Boone and Crockett Club spent five hours scoring the buck.

On Jan. 3, members with the Boone and Crockett Club spent five hours scoring the buck. (Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism bureau)

Butcher shot the buck with an arrow when it was about 25 yards away. When he walked up to the deer, Butcher said he was “in complete shock.” The unique buck had a rack Butcher had never seen before, which posed quite a problem when he and a friend of his, Brian Crowe, attempted to score it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We added it up five times because it didn’t make sense,” Butcher said. “We had it at 341 inches gross, and 316 inches net.”

The hunter had to wait 60 days for the rack to be officially measured.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Butcher’s buck score has since been mailed to the Boone and Crockett Club headquarters for verification and acceptance.

Butcher’s buck score has since been mailed to the Boone and Crockett Club headquarters for verification and acceptance. (Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism bureau)

On Jan. 3, members with the Boone and Crockett Club spent five hours scoring the buck, coming up with an unofficial net non-typical score of 321 3/8 inches, according to Kansas officials, and earning Butcher the fourth highest-scoring non-typical whitetail harvest in the world. The largest bowhunter-harvested non-typical whitetail was caught in Illinois, with a score of 327 7/8. However, if Butcher’s record stands, he will hold the record for the state of Kansas.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“When I first saw it, I thought it had some branches or grass tangled up in its antlers,” Butcher said.

“When I first saw it, I thought it had some branches or grass tangled up in its antlers,” Butcher said. (Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism bureau)

Butcher’s buck score has since been mailed to the Boone and Crockett Club headquarters for verification and acceptance.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.