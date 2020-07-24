Injured hiker rescued from Joshua Tree National Park nearly 2 days later

A hiker at Joshua Tree National Park was rescued after he broke his leg and spent 40 hours calling for help.

Robert Ringo, a 67-year-old from California, was hiking Quail Mountain in the desert park earlier last week when he fell and broke his femur, KESQ reported.

He managed to get onto his back, where he laid in “unbelievable pain” while waiting – and hoping – for rescue.

In the footage Ringo recorded of himself, he is seen lying next to a rock. He has also propped his leg onto a branch to give him a small amount of protection from the blazing sun.

“I can’t stand and I can’t talk, I can’t sit and I definitely can’t walk,” he explains to the camera, in between screaming for help.

For the nearly two days he was stuck in the desert, Ringo reportedly relied on juniper berries and the two liters of water he had packed for the hike.

Though Ringo did not have cell phone service within Joshua Tree, he did tell his son Ryan where he would be, he said in an interview with Inside Edition. His family reportedly attempted to find him, but were unable to. It wasn’t until officials found him via helicopter that Ringo was rescued from the park, which had hit temperatures of 110.

Ringo was taken to the hospital, but he said he’s been doing fine since.

“Physically, I’m doing great,” Ringo said to Inside Edition.

