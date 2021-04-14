Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fishing
Published

Idaho angler reclaims fishing record after losing it in 2019

Scott Turner set the steelhead catch-and-release record in 2017, which was then broken in 2019

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 14Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The only thing better than earning a record is reclaiming a record.

The Idaho Fish and Game Department (IFG) announced that a new catch-and-release record had been set on April 11. While it’s always exciting for an angler to get their name in the books, this particular fisherman had already set the record for this particular fish.

.Scott Turner caught a 39.25-inch-long steelhead while fishing on the South Fork Clearwater River.

.Scott Turner caught a 39.25-inch-long steelhead while fishing on the South Fork Clearwater River. (Idaho Fish and Game)

However, in 2019, someone broke the man's previous record, setting this fisherman off "on a quest" to reclaim his title.

KILLER WHALES ATTACK FISHING BOAT NEAR SPAIN

Scott Turner caught a 39.25-inch-long steelhead while fishing on the South Fork Clearwater River, according to a press release from the IFG. Turner’s fish broke the previous record by 1.25 inches, which had been set in 2019 by Samuel Brumbaugh.

At the time, the IFG reported that Brumbaugh had beaten Turner’s previous record, set in 2017, but only an inch.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

According to the current press release, Turner had been on a quest to win the record back. In all fairness, the IFG reports that Turner is an avid fisherman and that he also holds several other fishing records, so his name was never taken completely out of the books.