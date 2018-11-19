Hunter found after getting 'caught by darkness' in wilderness

A man hunting in Colorado was found after getting lost in the backcountry overnight.

The 75-year-old hunter from Delta was in the San Borne Park area of San Miguel County, officials shared.

While he was out, the hunter said he got “caught by darkness” and had to stay put overnight. However, the retired Division of Wildlife officer had extensive backcountry experience and knew to build a fire and wait until the next day’s light to start hiking out of the area.

On Twitter, the San Miguel Sheriff’s Office announced the search around 11:15 a.m. – 35 minutes later, he had been located uninjured.

The unidentified man had been well-prepared, the sheriff’s office said on Twitter.

“He was prepared for the backcountry and did everything right; great outcome,” wrote San Miguel Sheriff Bill Masters.