©2019 FOX News Network, LLC.

Hiker who vanished in Northern California is found dead

Fox News
The body of a hiker who vanished in Northern California last week was discovered Sunday and it is believed the cause of death stemmed from a slip on the rocky terrain in the Trinity Alps, a report said.

Daniel Komins, 34, was known as an experienced hiker and was on a solo hike, The Sacramento Bee reported. His last communication with his girlfriend was on Aug.11, when he called to check in during the hike. Other hikers told authorities that they had contact with him and he was in good health on Monday.

His unoccupied vehicle was located a few days later, the report said. His body was found in a remote area.

Daniel Komins, 34, was known as an experienced hiker and was on a solo hike.

There were dozens of volunteers who signed up to search for Komins because he was an emergency medical technician who would donate his time to the local fire department, the report said.

The circumstances behind his death were not immediately clear, but given the fact that he appeared in good health Monday and on course, it is believed that he strayed off at some point, the report said.