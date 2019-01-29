GRAPHIC VIDEO: Alabama hunter fires 2 rounds at buck just yards away from fishermen

Two men in an Alabama fishing competition on Saturday filmed a buck giving chase to two does across a lake were shaken up after a hunter fired two shots at the deer with fishermen just 25 yards away.

The hunter made two errors: It is illegal to remove a deer from the state’s waters and firing into the water where fishermen could be considered reckless endangerment, a law enforcement agent told WRBL.com. The official said that the hunter's actions were "disappointing."

Minnesota wildlife officials shoot mule deer exhibiting ‘strange behavior’

The buck was crossing Lake Mitchell in Clanton, Ala., Todd Stephens, one of the fishermen, told the station.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Andrew Guy, another fisherman, said he was glad the guys the nearby boat were OK. He said they were all shaken up after the two shots were fired.

"Then the hunter had the never to come back and yell down the hill asking if the buck had run back down towards us. He didn't even know he was breaking the law," Guy told the station.