Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fishing
Published

Florida fisherman bitten by shark after previously getting bitten by gator

The latest incident occurred during a trip with his family in the Florida Keys

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 3Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Apparently, everything wants to take a bite out of this guy.

An experienced fisherman was on a trip with his family when he was bitten by a shark. According to the angler, this isn’t the first time he’s felt a predator’s teeth on his skin.

While on a boat trip with his family, Justin Stuller was bitten by a lemon shark. According to him, he had previously been bitten by an alligator.

While on a boat trip with his family, Justin Stuller was bitten by a lemon shark. According to him, he had previously been bitten by an alligator. (iStock)

Justin Stuller was on a  trip with his family for some swimming, fishing and lobstering in the Florida Keys when the incident occurred, Yahoo News reports. The bite reportedly resulted in Stuller receiving two dozen stitches and left him walking with a small limp.

WHY BOATING IS THE PERFECT CORONAVIRUS RECREATION THIS SUMMER

While this was his first shark bite, he was previously bitten by an alligator – apparently hard enough to scar his leg.

According to the outlet, Stuller had noticed an injured fish while out on his boat and decided to dive down to retrieve it. He says he moved the fish to a safer area, but as he surfaced, an eight-foot lemon shark appeared.

"I felt the skin more than the shark,” he told Yahoo News. “It rolled me over and I saw it swimming away.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stuller says that his first thought was to get his kids, who were swimming nearby, out of the water.

Fortunately, the experienced fisherman says he keeps a complete medical and first-aid kit on the boat. Once his wife and friends pulled him out of the water, however, they reportedly decided that the wound was bad enough that he needed to get to a hospital.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Stuller said, “I tied it off and actually lost very little blood. It was pretty deep, but no bone. I was very lucky, no tendons.”

The experience apparently didn’t scare Stuller away from the water, however. Yahoo News reports that after getting stitched up, he and his family went back out on the boat the next day. This time, however, Stuller didn’t do any diving.

Trending in Travel