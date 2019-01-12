Fishing trips are great for your mental health, new study says

If you’re feeling down or burnt out, it might be time to get back into nature.

According to Niels Eék, psychologist and co-founder of mental wellbeing and self-development platform Remente, spending time in nature may be the key to good mental health.

“Several researchers have looked into the health benefits connected to spending time out in nature. One study specifically, which was recently published in BioScience Journal, found that daily exposure to nature can, among other things, help reduce feelings of stress and even improve your self-esteem, for up to seven hours. Reconnecting with nature can also help you become more mindful and present in the moment,” Eék said in a statement.

Moreover, a study from the University of Michigan suggests that being in nature not only improves your mood for the time, but also has positive long-term effects when it comes to depression and memory, as well as decreasing the risk of certain cancers and high blood pressure.

So what should you do to boost your mental health effectively in nature? Well, there is always camping, biking and hiking, but some experts believe the best way to take care of your mind is to go on a fishing trip.

An Australian survey funded by the Recreational Fishing Initiatives Scheme reports relaxation and stress relief are the main benefits people get from recreational fishing, according to reps for Fishbrain, a mobile app and social network for people who love to fish.

The free app has attracted millions of users who have discovered fishing as their newfound self-care hobby. The app uses an interactive map to allow users to find the best places to fish, as well as record their catches, plan trips, share tips and techniques, and purchase the latest gear.

“Fishing is one of the most popular sports in the world and one of only a few truly global hobbies,” Johan Attby, CEO and founder of Fishbrain, said in a statement “With data and sophisticated technology at its core, and an engaged community as its heart, Fishbrain has become a social network that both inspires and equips users across the globe to have more fun by fishing smarter, not harder.”

So it’s easier than ever to go fishing, even if you’re a newbie, without the added stress of not catching anything.

Fishbrain’s users can attest to the mental health benefits of fishing. “Fishing has become critical to my mental health. My job as a sales/production manager can be quite stressful at times, and nothing relieves stress and centers me like fishing,” said Gabe Beaudry of Central Oregon.

“Going fishing outdoors increases your vitamin D, which helps regulate the amount of calcium and phosphate in your body, keeping your bones and teeth healthy. It boosts your immune system and has been linked to fighting depression,” added Chasten Whitfield of Cortez, Florida.

More information on Fishbrain can be found on the app’s website.

This story was originally published by Travel + Leisure.