Fisherman reels in catfish 'almost as big as him,' releases it back into North Carolina lake

An angler in North Carolina managed to snag a catfish “almost as big as him” during a recent fishing trip in Montgomery County.

On Tuesday, Kevin Moore reeled in the impressive catfish at his own secret spot on Lake Tillery, using cut shad as bait, WFMY reported.

WOMAN CATCHES 'MONSTER' 88-POUND CATFISH ON KENTUCKY LAKE

Moore told WFMY he actually hooked two catfish that day, but was only able to reel in one via a jug attached to a line.

“It looks almost as big as him,” Moore’s sister Karen Saunders said on Facebook.

MAN DRUNKENLY SWALLOWED PRICKLY CATFISH, TOOK INSPIRATION FROM TV SHOW

Moore himself estimated the fish to weigh somewhere between 80 and 100 pounds — an assessment shared by Montgomery County, which also posted Moore’s picture earlier this week.

The catch’s official weight was not recorded, as Moore released the catfish back into the lake after snapping the photo.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“That means this is out there to be caught again,” Montgomery County wrote on Facebook. “Pass this along to any people you know that like to fish!”