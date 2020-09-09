Female hunter blasts death threats from trolls, defends sport

One vocal huntress has taken aim at trolls who allegedly send death threats over her passion for the sport — and now she's opening up about what fuels her fire for the great outdoors.

Petra Krchavá lives in Vinica, Slovakia, and has hunted for over 13 years, a pursuit which dates back generations in her family, the Daily Mail reports. The 31-year-old woman describes hunting as a lifestyle, and says her choices are catching heat.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES 'LARGEST' HISTORIC EXPANSION OF HUNTING, FISHING ON 2.3 MILLION PUBLIC ACRES

Krchavá frequently shares photos of her hunting adventures with her Instagram following of nearly 40,000, alleging that some critics attack her with cruel comments and wish her ill.

“People have wished me the same death as the animals I've harvested. People think we kill animals for fun,” which is not the case at all,” the hunter said in the Tuesday interview.

“I've been told ‘I hope you die like that animal,’ and ‘I wish you'd shoot each other,’” she claimed, although she believes her efforts are actually preserving and protecting animal populations.“They don't see that I feed the animals to make sure they survive the winter. I distribute drinking water in summer and build feeding facilities… We dig lakes, give them medicine, save young and other injured animals, and organize waste collection outings.

“We teach children in schools and run educational summer camps. I've spent thousands of my own euros contributing to these efforts," she added.

To that end, Krchavá is working on a clothing line to fundraise for the western capercaillie, an endangered species of bird in the grouse family.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Last year, however, Krchavá claimed she took a break from her hobby after witnessing a tragedy, during which another hunter was accidentally shot and allegedly killed just 87 yards away from her. She temporarily walked away from the sport and focused on reconnecting with nature, the Mail reports.

Now, Krchavá hopes to champion conservation among younger generations by educating them about hunting.

“Being alone in nature with just my thoughts always seems to make my day better. Hunting has also brought me strength, courage, and some incredible friendships,” Krchavá explained. “It's important that we preserve nature for future generations. I hope I can teach my own child this one day.”

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

When meat shortages affected her local area due to the coronavirus health crisis, the hunter was proud to be self-sufficient by relying on wild meat.

'When we process the game meat, it's something shared by family, friends, and our village. It's the healthiest meat a person can eat,” Krchavá said. “There are no toxic products used. I know exactly what happened to that animal.”