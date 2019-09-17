Expand / Collapse search
Father, son fishermen video humpback whale breaching waters off New Jersey

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
Thar she blows!

A father and son who were on a fishing trip off the coast of New Jersey last week managed to grab a once-in-a-lifetime video of a massive humpback whale breaching the water just feet from their boat.

The thrilling video was taken on Sept. 12, according to ABC 6.

IS THIS A FISH OR A DINOSAUR?

Mark Bevevino and his son Frank, both from Pennsylvania, told the station that something didn’t seem right while they were fishing for bunker-- a baitfish that commonly swim in schools. The two thought they heard a whale surface but did not see any evidence.

Bevevino got his iPhone ready, just in case. His instincts proved to be right and he managed to grab a video of the massive whale surface.

“It was just luck I caught it on my iPhone,” he told the station. “I was just hoping to see him come up for air in the distance.” 

Edmund DeMarche is a news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.