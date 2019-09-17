Father, son fishermen video humpback whale breaching waters off New Jersey
Thar she blows!
A father and son who were on a fishing trip off the coast of New Jersey last week managed to grab a once-in-a-lifetime video of a massive humpback whale breaching the water just feet from their boat.
The thrilling video was taken on Sept. 12, according to ABC 6.
Mark Bevevino and his son Frank, both from Pennsylvania, told the station that something didn’t seem right while they were fishing for bunker-- a baitfish that commonly swim in schools. The two thought they heard a whale surface but did not see any evidence.
Bevevino got his iPhone ready, just in case. His instincts proved to be right and he managed to grab a video of the massive whale surface.
“It was just luck I caught it on my iPhone,” he told the station. “I was just hoping to see him come up for air in the distance.”