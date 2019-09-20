Expand / Collapse search
Hunting
Published

Elk calf seen chewing on hunter’s bow in amazing up-close video

Alexandra Deabler
A fearless elk calf was caught licking and chewing on a very still Utah hunter’s bow in a video that was shared on social media this week.

The incredible up-close encounter was shared by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources on Facebook.

Bowhunters Chad Bassett and Lindsay Christensen captured the video while hunting in San Juan County during the 2019 archery season, and shared it with Utah DWR, saying the incident was “hard to describe.”

In the amazing footage, Bassett is seen standing remarkably still as an elk calf approaches him and begins nuzzling and licking his bow.

In the amazing footage, Bassett is seen standing remarkably still as an elk calf approaches him and begins nuzzling and licking his bow. (Chad Bassett and Lindsay Christensen)

"As bowhunters, getting close to wildlife is what it is all about. But, getting that close was an experience so incredible that it is hard to describe it in words,” Christensen said to Utah DWR.

“The bull bugling in the background got our hearts pumping as we had no idea how big he was going to turn out to be. Chad says that feeling the breath from the calf on his hands as the calf licked his bow was something that he never thought he would experience. Throughout the encounter, I was crossing my fingers that the elk wouldn't trample my bow that was laying on the ground next to us,” she continued.

The pair have said they are “thankful” to be able to get so close to the animals and will continue to pursue their passion for hunting.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.