Delaware fisherman sets state record with 79-pound cobia, officials confirm

An angler in Delaware has officially set a new state record after reeling in a colossal cobia earlier this week.

John Burbage, of Ocean View, reportedly reeled in his record-breaking catch while fishing about a mile and a half off the coast on Monday, during the Delaware Sport Fishing Tournament, the Delaware Division of Fish and Wildlife Services announced.

Burbage, alone on the water, was sight-casting when he first hooked the cobia, and fought to reel it in for the next hour and 10 minutes. He then brought it for an official weigh-in and measurement at Hook’em & Cook’em Outfitters, which is designated as an official Delaware Sport Fishing Tournament weigh station.

His cobia clocked in at 79-pounds, 6.4 ounces, and measured 56.5 inches. Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources officials soon confirmed the record.

The state’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control also congratulated Burbage on Facebook.

Cobia, also known as black salmon, can grow to be as large as 170 pounds or more, and measure 78 inches, according to the Philly Voice.