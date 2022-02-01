Creepy ice formations appear after winter storm

Well, that’s not what anyone wants to see after a big storm.

A father in Canada made a strange discovery after a recent winter storm. After the storm left the man’s home covered in ice and snow, he noticed some unsettling shapes in some ice formations.

Ben Tucci, who lives in Dunnville, Ontario, shared images of the strange ice formations, which resembled a creepy figure. From certain angles, the ice looked as if a hunched-over man wearing a robe had become suddenly frozen.

Tucci spoke with news agency Jam Press, explaining that he originally thought that the formations looked like a variety of characters, including Jack Frost, Father Christmas or the Grim Reaper.

The story took a scary turn, however, when he showed the pictures to his daughter. She told him that the sculpture looked like two spirits that she had been seeing in her nightmares recently.

Tucci, however, maintains that there is a natural reason for the formations. He believes that the odd-looking shape of the ice was caused by winds blowing off of nearby Lake Erie. The ice formed around some lamp posts, resulting in the hunched-over look.

While this winter storm left behind some unique looking ice formations, they can also cause serious damage.

Fox News previously reported that it’s a good idea to prepare an emergency supplies bag for these situations. This bag can serve as a quick "go bag" for situations that require evacuating, or it can also store necessary supplies for extreme weather situations.

According to Ready.gov, a good emergency supplies kit should have three days worth of water and food per person (one gallon per person, per day). The kit should also include items like a battery-powered or hand-crank radio, flashlight, first aid kit, extra batteries and backup cell phone chargers.

These kits should also include items like can openers, maps, basic tools, garbage bags and duct tape.