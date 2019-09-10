Video captures rare sighting of venomous copperhead snakes mating on bike trail

A Pennsylvania man captured on video the rare sighting of a pair of venomous snakes mating while traveling along a local bike trail this past weekend.

Lancaster County resident Jesse Rothacker found the two copperhead snakes on the busy bike trail in the middle of their fall breeding.

The reptile expert shared a video of the encounter after directing traffic away from the “venomous valentines” and “helped them move their relationship to the next level.”

Rothacker narrated the video as he recorded the “sweetheart serpents on a hot date” and explained that it was his first time ever witnessing copperhead snakes copulate after years of searching for them in the area.

“Finding the snakes along the trail is very common,” Rothacker told FOX43. “Finding the snakes actually getting jiggy with it is very hard to find in the wild, so I talked to many of my herpetology colleagues, and many confirm, they have not seen copperheads doing the deed, so we’re very fortunate to run into them at that time.”

While most snakes mate in the spring, he said, there is a second fall breeding season. Rothacker cautioned bikers and hikers to be careful while out on the trail. He did not share the exact location of the trail in order to protect the reptiles.