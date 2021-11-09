Thousands of chronic wasting disease samples collected from deer, elk during Wyoming hunting season

Hunters are helping to fight chronic wasting disease (CWD) in animals.

Hunters in Wyoming have already submitted thousands of deer and elk samples to state officials. These samples will be used to monitor and study CWD, which has been found in areas of the United States and Canada.

So far, over 4,800 lymph node samples have been submitted to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. According to a press release, 6,496 samples were submitted for the entire hunting 2020 hunting season.

The GFD has been monitoring the disease throughout the state by using a rotational sampling program, which requires hunters in certain areas to submit samples.

Hank Edwards, Wildlife Health Laboratory supervisor, said, "We’ve had good participation in our CWD sampling program this year. But, we still need more samples to meet our goals, so please submit from your later-season elk and deer harvests."

Officials first started monitoring the disease in Wyoming back in 1997. Since then, CWD has been reported in most deer hunting areas throughout the state.

According to the CDC, chronic wasting disease is a prion disease that can cause weight loss, stumbling, listlessness and neurological symptoms. It has been spotted in deer, elk, reindeer and moose in areas of North America, Canada, Norway and South Korea. Symptoms can take up to a year to develop.

CWD is fatal to infected animals and so far, no treatments or vaccines have been discovered.

The CDC states that while there have been no reported CWD infections in people, some studies have suggested that it could pose a risk to humans.