Biologists to begin grizzly bear capture in Yellowstone National Park as part of population monitoring effort

Beware of bears.

Researchers at Yellowstone National Park will begin field captures on June 27 of grizzly bears in the park as part of its population monitoring efforts.

PLANNING TO VISIT A NATIONAL PARK? HERE'S WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT REOPENING

The National Park Service, in conjunction with the U.S. Geological Survey, is informing guests of the pre-baiting and capture process for the grizzlies.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The operation is required under the Endangered Species Act and will be conducted by biologists with the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team. The study will run from June 27 to Aug. 28, Yellowstone National Park reported on its webpage.

Though the program is vital for tracking the health of the bears, it can pose a threat to guests who do not heed the warning signs posted around and at bait sites.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

According to the USGS, in order to attract bears, sites are baited with natural foods and then culvert traps or foot snares will be used to capture the bear.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Yellowstone is currently reopened to the public after closing for months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some attractions and trails remain closed as part of the multi-phase reopening plan.