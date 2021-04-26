Expand / Collapse search
WILD NATURE
Published

Beavers reportedly knock out cell phone and internet service in Canadian town

The animals were reportedly using material from the fiber cables to make their dams

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 26

Never trust nature with your internet access.

A town in Canada lost internet access due to the actions of a local beaver. Apparently, the animal damaged an important cable, causing about 900 people to lose access.

A spokesperson for internet provider Telus said that a beaver had chewed through a fiber cable at multiple points.

A spokesperson for internet provider Telus said that a beaver had chewed through a fiber cable at multiple points. (iStock)

The incident occurred in Tumbler Ridge in British Columbia, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reports. A spokesperson for internet provider Telus told the news outlet that a beaver had chewed through a fiber cable at multiple points.

The damage resulted in the town losing access to the internet.

In a statement obtained by the CBC, a spokesperson for Telus said, "Our team located a nearby dam, and it appears the beavers dug underground alongside the creek to reach our cable, which is buried about three feet underground and protected by a 4.5-inch thick conduit. The beavers first chewed through the conduit before chewing through the cable in multiple locations."

When the repair crews went to investigate, they found damage to more sections of the cable, the New York Post reports. Apparently, multiple beavers had dug underground alongside a creek in order to reach the cables.

Workers reportedly found evidence that the beavers were using material from the cables to build their dams.

Internet service was reportedly lost around 4 in the morning and it wasn’t restored until about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Technicians reportedly worked around the clock but struggled due to the freezing weather conditions.

According to the news outlet, both web and cell phone service was disrupted. While 900 people reportedly lost power, the area has a population of about 2,000 people.