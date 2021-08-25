Bear steals Amazon package in viral video

Even animals can break the law.

It’s never fun to get a notification that a package has been delivered, only to go outside and find that it’s missing. While package theft has become a big problem, it’s a crime that’s usually committed by people.

One woman in Connecticut, however, caught a bear stealing her Amazon box.

Kristin Levine, from Bristol, Connecticut, shared footage of the bear walking off with the delivery in its mouth to Facebook. In the video, a small black bear can be seen slowly walking down her driveway after it had picked up the box.

RACEHORSE RUNS DOWN INTERSTATE HIGHWAY AFTER BUCKING RIDER: ‘CRAZIEST THING I’VE EVER SEEN'

Levine captioned the video, "This guy just took my package! You think Amazon gives replacements for bear thieves?"

While having a package stolen is normally frustrating, Levine seems to be amused by the situation. She spoke with NBC Connecticut about the situation, explaining that she received a notification from her security system five minutes after the package had been dropped off.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Since she wasn’t expecting anyone else in the driveway, she says she didn’t know what to expect.

"It was hysterical, like I said," she told the news outlet. "I knew nothing in there was going to be irreplaceable, so it was a fun afternoon for sure."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fortunately, the bear dropped the box after walking into one of Levine’s neighbor’s yards. It turns out, the animal wasn’t particularly interested in the rolls of toilet paper that were in the box. When this was revealed on Facebook, several commenters took the opportunity to compare the bear to the Charmin mascot.