Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

LIFESTYLE
Published
Last Update September 25

Alaska's human-bear conflicts are on the rise, experts say

By | Associated Press
A woman was seriously injured after encountering a black bear in her home in New Hampshire, officials said.

A woman was seriously injured after encountering a black bear in her home in New Hampshire, officials said. (iStock)

Wildlife experts are calling this summer one of the busiest years of bear encounters they have seen.

The Anchorage Daily News reports biologists believe that poor berry crops and struggling salmon are motivating the hungry bears to wander away from the woods and go into towns.

Black bear climbs into woman's van, eats her lunchVideo

DOUTZEN KROES, KYLE RICHARDS, OTHER CELEBRITIES SLAM FEMALE HUNTER FOR 'DISGUSTING' KILL OF LARGE LEOPARD

Recent incidents include a black bear taking over the Juneau arboretum and another bruin that shut down a fish-cleaning facility.

They also say a rise in young black bear numbers may also be contributing to the growing human-bear conflicts.

Trapped bear breaks through window to escape from minivanVideo

Humans also add to the problem by failing to secure trash or having chicken coops without bear-halting electric fences.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Community leaders are considering pursuing new rules requiring better trash management given the increased potential for confrontations.