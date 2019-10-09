Alaska's 'Fat Bear Week' contest ends, new winner announced: 'Queen of Corpulence'

Another bear has been crowned Alaska’s Fattest in a contest that, truly, wasn’t even close.

Alaska’s Fat Bear Week officially ended Tuesday night with Katmai National Park & Reserve announcing the victor: Number 435, or “Holly” for short.

ALASKA’S KATMAI NATIONAL PARK & RESERVE KICKS OFF ANNUAL 'FAT BEAR WEEK'

The “Queen of Corpulence” took the crown after 12 hours of voting that landed her with 17,500 votes, while her competitor, Lefty, had only about 3,600.

“She is fat. She is fabulous. She is 435 Holly. And you voted her the 2019 Fat Bear Week Champion. All hail Holly whose healthy heft will help her hibernate until the spring,” the park announced on its official Facebook account, along with a photo of the fat brown bear bracket showing off the losers.

Holly earned her place, too, according to Katmai Conservancy Media Ranger Naomi Boak.

"It was very hard to get a good picture [of Holly] out of the water," she says, "because she was a submarine for the entire month. She did not stop fishing, except to dig a belly hole big enough for her to sleep in," Boak said to NPR.

The annual contest has been run by the park for the past five years, both drawing attention to the Brooks river’s concentration of sockeye salmon – the largest in the world – and educating those about how bears prepare for hibernation.

This year, 187,000 people voted throughout the week, which is reportedly three times the amount who voted last year.