Alaska fisherman attacked by sea lion, nearly dragged into water

A fisherman in Alaska was bit in the leg by a sea lion who lunged from the harbor and tried to drag him into the water.

The man was helping pull a Pollock net off a drum on the M.V. Celtic in Sand Point harbor when the mammal attacked him Sunday evening, the Anchorage Daily News reports.

The captain said if the man hadn’t been holding onto the net, he likely would’ve been pulled into the water and drowned, according to the Sand Point Department of Public Safety.

The other crew members took the injured man to the hospital to be treated for injuries to his right thigh. He was released after six hours.

This is at least the third attack by a sea lion in this harbor since 2017. The other incidents were similar and also involved fishermen.

The Sand Point Department of Public Safety issued a warning to people on social media following the latest attack, writing: “Please be cautious of your surroundings when on the docks or vessel.”