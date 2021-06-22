883-pound shark spotted near several tourist attractions along East Coast

Even sharks go to the shore for the summer.

A massive great white shark was spotted swimming near the New Jersey and Long Island coastlines close to several popular beach destinations. These sightings are just the latest large shark to be spotted in the area in recent weeks.

The shark-tracking organization OCEARCH tweeted out a warning last week that Freya, an 11-foot-long, 883 lb great white shark, was swimming near the Atlantic City coastline. The message included a screenshot of the shark’s latest sighting, which appears to be alarmingly close to the beach.

According to the OCEARCH website, Freya was first spotted in March of this year near North Carolina. Since then, she has slowly made her way up the coastline. At one point, she apparently made an appearance in the Delaware Bay before heading up to New Jersey.

Since then, she has continued to swim up the coastline where she made appearances near the East Hampton shoreline in Long Island before moving toward Martha’s Vineyard.

As Fox News previously reported, Freya is just one of several sharks that have been spotted near the East Coast. OCEARCH’s founder, Chris Fischer, stressed at the time that while shark attacks are infrequent, it’s important to remember that the ocean is still technically full of wild animals.

According to him, once someone steps several feet into the ocean, they should consider themselves in the wild.

The largest shark the group is tracking is named Nukumi, a female great white that weighs in at over 3,500. While she was last spotted far out at sea near the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, that was in mid-April.