Walmart’s early Black Friday deals: 21 must-have bargains you won’t want to miss

Walmart is kicking off its Black Friday sales early with its preview event happening November 11–17. These lead-up deals are a small preview of what’s to come on Black Friday this year. You can get TVs for hundreds off, laptops for under $500 and couches for under $200.

Snag incredible discounts on everything on your Christmas list or buy yourself a little something. Either way, Walmart likely has most of your favorite products on sale right now!

Tech

Fashion

Home

Toys

Wellness & beauty

Original price: $2,396.99

You can have a truly luxurious TV watching experience when you get the LG 65" Smart TV. It’s crystal clear thanks to the Dolby Vision built in. The TV comes with a With Magic Remote that helps you group your favorite apps into categories for quick access.

Original price: $599

The Lenovo IdeaPad is an affordable laptop with a 15.6" screen and 16 GB of memory. It has a battery life of 10 hours and is lightweight enough to take anywhere.

Original price: $599.99

During Walmart’s sale, you can get an Xbox for more than $100 less. The Xbox Series X includes the Xbox itself and two controllers. As one of the newer models, you’ll get a 4K gaming experience that’s fast and smooth, no matter how long you play.

Original price: $249.99

Projectors aren’t the giant, loud pieces of tech they once were. Now, you can get a 5G WiFi projector that easily connects to your phone via Bluetooth. This allows you to stream your favorite shows and movies anywhere. It’s compact and easy to use, and you’ll barely hear it while it’s running.

Original price: $129.95

A pair of Beats Solo3 wireless headphones will block out all the noise around you, giving you the sound you’re looking for while listening to music, podcasts and audiobooks. The wireless technology makes Beats comfortable to wear anywhere.

Original price: $84.99

Now is the perfect time to upgrade your winter coat for less. You can get a Jessica Simpson puffer coat for just over $50 on sale. It’s insulated and long, so it’ll keep you especially warm on cold winter days.

Original price: $69.99

In the winter, being cozy is the prerogative. This two-piece jogger set is the epitome of comfort, made from a lightweight fabric that will keep you warm, but not overheated. You can choose from six different colors to mix and match, or just go all one color.

Original price: $49.99

A three-pack of men’s thermal shirts is an ideal base layer for any man who likes to get outside in the winter. There are a ten color combos to choose from, so you can pair your thermals with your current wardrobe.

Original price: $164

Ensure you stay warm even in the harshest of conditions when you sport a HART heated jacket. The jacket has three heating zones and has a battery runtime of up to eight hours. Plus, it’s a simple, classic-looking jacket that goes with any of your clothes.

Original price: $649.99

Black Friday is a great time to buy a vacuum since they’re usually hundreds of dollars off. A Dyson cordless vacuum is $250 off at Walmart during their Preview Deals. It’s Dyson’s lightest vacuum, it’s cordless and has a run time of an hour once fully charged.

Original price: $59

For a small, compact coffee pot, a single-serve Keurig K-Express is perfect. It comes in beautiful colors and only takes up a small corner of your countertop. You can brew a perfect cup of coffee or tea in just minutes with a Keurig.

Original price: $349.99

The Walsunny sectional couch is a small but durable couch. It’s extremely affordable and is made from 100% polyester that’s easy to wash and maintain. The ottoman can be moved to any part of the couch to fit your preferences.

Original price: $1,899

Get a Serta firm mattress for less than $500 this Black Friday. It’s designed with three different support zones that help with lower back support. You also get a 10-year warranty that covers most damage.

Original price: $39.99

Blend your kid’s love of LEGOs and race cars with this LEGO Bugatti race car model. It supports your kids' creativity by getting them to build a model, but it’s also a fun toy to play with once they’re done.

Original price: $499

Scooters are a fun means of transportation. Any kid will love this electric kick scooter. It’s lightweight and easily folds up when they’re not using it. The battery has 30% more capacity than competitor models, so your kids can have hours of fun.

Original price: $299

Get your kids a gift they’ll love and one you’ll love as well. An on-the-go kart acts as a go-kart, giving your kids a safe toy to ride around the house on. It also has a built-in sweeping unit and mop that cleans the floor while your kids are riding through the house.

Original price: $129.99

An XJD giant game set includes three different games, including connect four, basketball and a ring toss game. You get 42 rings that offer multiple ways to win by lining up four of the same colors in vertical, horizontal or diagonal arrangements.

Original price: $24.99

Kids who love Pokémon will be ecstatic to get this giant, ultra-rare Pokémon card starter bundle for Christmas this year. The pack comes with over 100 authentic cards, one of which is an ultra-rare card.

Original price: $79.99

One of the best ways to relax is to throw on your heated blanket. This 50" x 60" heated throw blanket has six heating levels and is made from a soft blend of sherpa and flannel that helps trap heat even more. It’s also machine washable, so you can keep your blanket nice for years to come.

Original price: $89.99

The NEXPURE hair dryer brush is exactly what it sounds like: a hairbrush that also acts like a hair dryer. You can style, blow dry and volumize with just one tool. The three temperatures and two speeds help you keep careful control of your look.

Original price: $44.99

Makeup enthusiasts will love this light-up vanity makeup mirror with a built-in charging port. You can also connect to Bluetooth so you can play music while you’re doing your makeup. The mirror also has a stand to put your phone up on if you’re watching makeup tutorials or keeping up with your favorite shows.