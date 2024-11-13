Expand / Collapse search
Hot food trends of 2025: Value meals, cold brews and mushrooms

Hot food trends of 2025 are unveiled in new report by National Restaurant Association

By Christine Rousselle Fox News
Published
Restaurant patrons expect to see mushrooms, locally sourced ingredients, hot honey and value meals on menus in 2025, according to a new report from the National Restaurant Association.

The 2025 What's Hot Culinary Forecast was released Wednesday and predicted some of the trends coming to restaurants in the near future.

"This year's forecast highlights a powerful shift toward enhancing both individual wellness and the health of our planet," Chad Moutray, a vice president at the Washington, D.C.-based National Restaurant Association, said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital. 

"Sustainability and local sourcing" was the top predicted trend, according to the forecast, followed by cold brew coffee

"Cold brew beverages are cooler than ever, satisfying those seeking energizing, smooth and refreshing drinks without the bitterness," the report said. 

Two cold brew beverages with straws

Cold brew beverages will continue to be popular and on menus in 2025, according to the National Restaurant Association.  (iStock)

"Functional mushrooms" will be big in 2025 as well, as customers look more toward "wellness-centric dishes." 

"Earthy fungi are now being explored by chefs everywhere as mushrooms offer a variety of perceived health benefits and can be used in everything from pasta dishes to coffee to delish desserts," the report said. 

Hot honey, spice-filled Asian cuisines and fermented foods are also likely to be found on menus in 2025. 

Hot honey is "adding a spicy buzz to everything from fried chicken to ice cream," the report said. Fermented or pickled foods, including kimchi, have "zesty, tangy flavors." 

Pepperoni pizza topped with hot honey.

Hot honey will be a trendy food item in 2025, according to the National Restaurant Association.  (iStock)

The average customer is seeking both flavor and sustainability in restaurant options, Moutray said. 

"The popularity of Southeast Asian flavors also speaks to a more adventurous consumer palate, with many diners interested in global cuisine that brings added depth to their dining experiences," he said. 

Economic factors also played a role in predicting restaurant trends. 

The 2025 What's Hot Culinary Forecast said that "hyper-local" offerings, as well as value meals, will be big players in the coming year. 

"With inflation still on consumers' minds, value-focused deals are keeping dining out accessible for budget-conscious patrons," the report said. 

A couple being served a meal at a restaurant.

Value meals and streamlined menus can be expected in 2025 as restaurants look to cut costs and appeal to customers.  (iStock)

The restaurant industry as a whole is also adjusting to the economic challenges, Moutray said. 

"Operators are innovating with streamlined menus, pre-prepped ingredients and inventive flavors that balance efficiency with excitement," he said. 

"This year's forecast celebrates both novelty and nostalgia, offering modern twists on familiar favorites and globally inspired flavors that make dining out a memorable experience," Moutray said. 

Christine Rousselle is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital.