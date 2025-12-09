Sick with a cold? Doctors warn that favorite comfort foods could make you feel worse

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As we approach winter — and all the illnesses that come with this time of year — many Americans are looking for proactive measures to protect their health.

Between loading up on citrus fruits and eating fresh vegetables, it's worthwhile to build up a healthy immune system to protect against germs.

But when you're hit with a cold or the flu, which foods will help you recover — and which ones will make the illness worse?

Fox News Digital spoke with medical experts about the worst foods to eat while you're sick — many of which are common choices.

Check out four items to avoid — and what to choose instead.

1. Spicy foods

You may be tempted to eat spicy foods while your taste buds are weakened, but experts advise against it.

Dr. Michael Ednie, a Florida-based doctor and registered dietitian, said spicy foods are a mixed bag.

While capsaicin has anti-inflammatory properties, it can worsen throat irritation and coughing, in addition to gastrointestinal symptoms, he said.

Spicy foods "are a double-edged sword."

"Capsaicin, the active component in chili peppers, can trigger temporary nasal decongestion through its effects on TRPV1 receptors, providing symptomatic relief from stuffiness," Ednie said.

"The decision to consume spicy foods during a cold should be individualized based on symptom profile and GI tolerance."

Will Bulsiewicz, a South Carolina-based gastroenterologist and author of "Plant Powered Plus," said spicy foods "are a double-edged sword."

"They can temporarily open nasal passages and ease congestion, but they can also irritate a sore throat [and cause] reflux [and] nausea," he said.

2. Alcohol

This may be the most obvious immunity threat on the list — and for good reason.

Alcohol impairs the immune system through several mechanisms, said Ednie, including disrupting communication between immune cells and damaging the gut barrier — both of which can trigger widespread inflammation.

Alcohol also worsens dehydration and electrolyte imbalances, which can be especially dangerous during illness.

"Alcohol is a triple threat in a bad way — it suppresses immune cells, dehydrates the body and disrupts the gut barrier," Bulsiewicz said.

"Not to mention that just one drink can mess up your sleep," he said. "Bottom line: Alcohol forces your body to fight on two fronts — the virus and the metabolic and immune disruption from the alcohol itself."

3. Fried, greasy foods

You may be tempted to grab a bag of chips or some french fries as comfort food. Experts urge otherwise.

Fried and greasy foods "slow gastric emptying, trigger visceral hypersensitivity and promote intestinal inflammation," said Ednie. "All of these mechanisms can exacerbate nausea, bloating, abdominal pain and diarrhea in someone who is already sick."

Nausea, bloating, reflux and constipation are "not helpful while feeling ill," he added.

These "disruptions of our gut rhythm impact our microbiome more than we'd like," he said.

"Lighter, easier-to-digest foods are the way to go."

4. Sugary drinks

Except for electrolyte-packed drinks like Gatorade, sugary drinks should be off your radar when you're sick.

Sugary drinks can weaken your immune response and increase inflammation, which may slow recovery, Ednie said.

Bulsiewicz added that these types of drinks dehydrate you, "which is the opposite of what you need when you're fighting an illness."

"Sugary drinks spike your blood sugar, disrupt your gut barrier and slow your immune system — it's like hitting the brakes on your body's recovery," he said.

Healthy alternatives

Someone who is feeling sick should focus on foods that are "gentle, hydrating and supportive of immune function," said Jessica Mack, a New York-based wellness expert and former occupational therapist.

"Examples include warm broths, herbal teas, electrolyte-rich beverages, simple grains like oatmeal or rice, bananas, applesauce, berries, citrus fruits, leafy greens and lean plant-based proteins such as lentils or tofu," she said.

Coconut water and diluted fruit juice can hydrate the body in place of sugary beverages, Mack added — and tea is always a great option.

"Prioritizing simple, nourishing and easy-to-digest foods — while avoiding items that increase inflammation or deplete hydration — supports the body's natural recovery process and may help shorten the duration of illness," she said.