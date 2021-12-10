The iconic childhood toys that debuted the decade you were born

‘Tis the season of toys.

As you search for the perfect gifts for kids this Christmas, take a trip down memory lane and see what popular toys were released the decade you were born.

1940s

One of the most iconic toys, the Slinky, was invented in 1943 by a mechanical engineer. The toy hit store shelves two years later, in 1945, according to Smithsonian Magazine.

In 1947, the first Tonka trucks were released, according to Hasbro.

TOY DEALS 2021 FOR EVERY KID ON YOUR LIST THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

1950s

According to Britannica, the Magic 8 Ball was invented in 1950.

Though Mr. Potato Head was invented in 1949, the iconic toy didn’t hit store shelves until 1952, according to PBS. Similarly, Play-doh was released as a children’s toy in 1956, though it was originally invented decades earlier as a wallpaper cleaner, according to Smithsonian.

The 1950s also saw the release of Silly Putty in 1950, after its invention in 1943, according to Crayola. Lego bricks were also first released in 1953, though they didn’t come to the U.S. until later.

Meanwhile, the first Barbie doll debuted in 1959 at the American Toy Fair, according to toy company Mattel.

CABBAGE PATCH KIDS TO TICKLE ME ELMO: THE CHRISTMAS TOY GIFTS THAT MADE PARENTS SCRAMBLE

1960s

The iconic Etch-A-Sketch, hit the market in 1960. Three years later, in 1963, the Easy-Bake Oven was first introduced, according to Good Housekeeping. One year later, G.I. Joe action figures were released.

Meanwhile, the original Lite-Brite was released in 1967, according to The Strong National Museum of Play. The first Hot Wheels toy car hit the market in 1968 and the Nerf ball was first introduced in 1969.

1970s

Crafty toy Shrinky Dinks were invented in 1973, while the classic electronic memory game, Simon, was first released in 1978.

The Pet Rock toy was released in 1975, according to the product's Amazon listing. The Pet Rock was surprisingly popular, with more than one million rocks sold in the first few months.

SEE WHICH POPULAR JUNK FOOD CAME OUT THE DECADE YOU WERE BORN

The Rubik’s Cube was invented in Hungary in the 1970s and began manufacturing in Hungary in 1977. However, the cube wouldn’t arrive in the U.S. until the 1980s.

THESE RETRO TOYS HIDING IN YOUR ATTIC MAY BE WORTH MONEY

1980s

Cabbage Patch Kids were introduced in 1982, the same year that My Little Pony toys hit shelves. Transformer toys were released in 1984 and two years later, in 1986, American Girl Dolls were released.

1990s

One of the biggest toys of the 1990s was Beanie Babies, which were first released in 1993.

Three years later, in 1996, TYCO launched Tickle Me Elmo. Also in 1996, the popular electronic pet toy, Tamagotchi, was released in Japan.

In 1998, Furby – another pet-like electronic toy – was released.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

2000s

In 2000, the first Razor scooters were released. A year later, Barbie got her first real competition with the 2001 release of the Bratz dolls.

The 2000s also saw the release of several gaming systems including the Nintendo DS in 2004, the Xbox 360 in 2005 and the Nintendo Wii in 2006.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER