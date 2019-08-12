Mom says McDonald's worker wouldn't clean up syringe in bathroom: 'I ain't touching or cleaning that'

When a syringe was allegedly found in the bathroom of a McDonald’s, one of the restaurant’s staff allowed it to remain there, a mother insists.

The incident is said to have occurred at a McDonalds in Birmingham, United Kingdom, in early August. Photos of the syringe were posted to Facebook, along with claims that a worker for the restaurant “just left” the needle where it lay.

Aimee Price Lawlor shared the photos with the caption, “Anyone with kids that goes to McDonald's at the Yenton be very careful I found this on the sink in the toilet there earlier and if that wasn't bad enough I told the cleaner and she just said I ain't touching or cleaning that someone else can! Then she just left it there!”

According to Lawlor, the incident occurred around 6 p.m., with the restaurant full of customers.

“I saw the needle and I did go to pick it up myself for a second then I realized how dangerous that could be,” Lawlor told Fox News. “That's when I found the cleaner and she said that she would get someone else to clean it up, but I didn't see her go to talk to anyone else. Even if she did, she didn't lock the toilet up, so it was open and anybody else could have gone in there.”

“I completely understand the cleaner not wanting to touch it, but I think she should have locked the toilets up until it had been sorted,” Lawlor continued.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s told The Birmingham Mail that the worker did the right thing by not touching the needle. According to the company, the issue was appropriately escalated by the worker, and the needle ultimately removed properly.

That doesn't sit quite right with Lawlor, though. She said she thinks the situation could have been handled better.

“I just want people with children to be careful,” she said, “because I know how children would just pick it up to look. I dread to think of what would happen. I'm very lucky I only had my youngest child with me that day because my older two children would be inquisitive about it.”