Legendary deli made famous by Rob Reiner's most iconic movie scene: What to know about Katz's

Katz's Delicatessen has served towering pastrami sandwiches for more than a century, but its place in movie history was sealed in 1989 when director Rob Reiner filmed an unforgettable moment in "When Harry Met Sally."

Now, the legendary New York City eatery is mourning the filmmaker who helped turn it into a global landmark, as are fans who continue flocking to the spot.

Reiner, 78, and his wife, Michele, 70, were found stabbed to death Sunday in their Los Angeles home. Their son, Nick Reiner, has since been arrested and charged with their murders, according to authorities.

Katz's opened on the Lower East Side in 1888 and has been run by the Dell family for five generations. It posted a heartfelt remembrance on Instagram, calling Reiner — a regular customer — a "quintessential New Yorker and creative giant who brought Katz's to millions of people by showing the magic of our store in his masterpiece 'When Harry Met Sally.'"

The Reiners frequently ordered from the deli. They had the food sent to California, according to reports.

Owner Jake Dell said the staff has been sharing old photos and stories — a somber moment inside an eatery known for laughter, noise and "organized chaos."

"We're all sad," Dell told the New York Post. "It's very sad. He's a big part of the story of Katz," he said of Reiner, who last visited the spot in February.

Customers reported a "somber" feeling hanging over the typically lively landmark this week.

Although Katz's had long been a beloved deli, its global fame exploded after Reiner's acclaimed romantic comedy filmed its most iconic scene inside the dining room.

In the 1989 movie, Meg Ryan's character Sally dramatically demonstrates for Billy Crystal's character Harry how women can fake enjoyment during intimacy.

The incident stuns the entire restaurant — prompting an older diner, played by Reiner's own mother, Estelle, to deliver the now-legendary punchline: "I'll have what she's having."

Reiner later said he cast his mother because he felt she could perfectly deliver the punchline.

Reiner, Crystal and screenwriter Nora Ephron reportedly had lengthy discussions about how to stage the scene. Reiner later revealed that Ryan initially pushed back until the director himself acted out the moment to show her what he envisioned.

"I'm pounding the table, 'Yes! Yes! Yes!'" Reiner told "60 Minutes" earlier this year, joking that he suddenly realized he was doing this in front of his mother.

The scene became a classic — inspiring decades of parodies, re-creations and Big Apple pilgrimages from film fans seeking out the exact table. A red sign now hangs above it reading, "Where Harry Met Sally … hope you have what she had! Enjoy."

In 2019, Katz's Delicatessen marked the 30th anniversary of "When Harry Met Sally" by inviting fans to re-enact the movie's famous scene in a "fake-orgasm" contest at the table where it was filmed, Fox News Digital previously reported.

"It's amazing that we're still talking about it nearly 40 years later," Dell told the Hollywood Reporter of the iconic scene. "We're just lucky to be part of that," he said, adding that Reiner "really was a friend of Katz's Deli."

And the storied spot — located at 205 E. Houston St. and known for lines that often wrap down Ludlow Street and around the corner — has appeared in several other films and TV shows over the decades.

"Donnie Brasco" (1997), "We Own the Night" (2007) and Disney's "Enchanted" (2007) all shot scenes there, along with numerous television programs, including "Louie," "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown," "Saturday Night Live" and "Man v. Food."

Aside from being one of the oldest continuously operating Jewish-style delis in the U.S., Katz's has cemented its place in American history. Its famous wartime motto, "Send a salami to your boy in the Army," dates back to World War II, when families shipped Katz's salamis overseas because the meats traveled well and reminded soldiers of home.

The tradition continued through later wars, and the deli still ships salamis to troops, Dell has said in multiple interviews.

For visitors today, the must-order item remains a pastrami on rye.

It's a sandwich that regularly lands on NYC best-of lists and features hand-sliced meat that can be ordered "lean" or "juicy."

For anyone planning a future visit: Hold on to your entry ticket. Katz's still uses its decades-old ordering system — and losing it can result in a fee, according to reports.