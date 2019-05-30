Katz's Deli hosts fake-orgasm contest in honor of ‘When Harry Met Sally’ anniversary

Katz’s Delicatessen wants you to “have what she’s having” this July.

The legendary Jewish deli, known for its pastrami and corned beef sandwiches, is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the romantic comedy “Where Harry Met Sally” in a steamy way.

The famous New York City deli, which was the the location of the iconic scene where Meg Ryan demonstrated her ability to fake an orgasm while dining with co-star Billy Crystal, is inviting fans to come out to the no-frills spot on July 12 and participate in a scene reenactment contest while seated at the same table Ryan did in the movie.

The contest is open to all genders and will be judged by notable New Yorkers and special guests, Forbes reported.

For the day, which coincides with the day the film was officially released in 1989, Katz is also offering a special “I’ll Have What She’s Having Package,” for $135, which will include “exclusive merch and classic favorites,” as well as ingredients to make the specialty pastrami on rye sandwich ordered by Crystal’s character, and turkey sandwich ordered by Ryan’s character, Food and Wine reported.

“This package also includes a commemorative When Harry Met Sally 30th Anniversary t-shirt, a ‘Send a Salami’ navy canvas tote bag, and Katz's sign & ticket replica pins, all of which are exclusive to this particular package!” the deli wrote, according to Food and Wine.

Those who just want to dine without moaning are also invited to enjoy the celebratory event at Katz’s -- no hair flipping required. Alternatively, fans can travel to Brooklyn for a special screening of “When Harry Met Sally” on July 24 at Alamo Drafthouse, which the deli has teamed up with to feature a pastrami and corned beef carving station for the day.