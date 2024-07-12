Free ice cream scoop promised to kids if they recite the Pledge of Allegiance by heart: 'A no-brainer'

There is a song that begins, "I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream" — but a nationwide project spearheaded by an independent ice cream shop in Georgia puts a patriotic twist on these lyrics.

The "I Pledge Project" gives children age 12 and under a free scoop of ice cream at participating businesses as long as they — instead of screaming — recite the Pledge of Allegiance from memory.

Now in its 14th year, the "I Pledge Project" started in 2010 at Leopold's Ice Cream in Savannah, Georgia.

"Our company's been rooted in patriotism since my dad served in World War I," Stratton Leopold told Fox News Digital in a phone interview.

"And my siblings – my brother – and cousins [served] in World War II."

Stratton and his wife, Mary, own Leopold's Ice Cream.

The idea for the "I Pledge Project" came from Jan Macchi, a Leopold's Ice Cream customer and a teacher.

Macchi suggested that children who recite the Pledge of Allegiance on the Fourth of July receive a free ice cream.

There is a seamless integration of ice cream and patriotism in this project.

"I said, 'Oh, I love the whole idea,'" Mary Leopold recalled to Fox News Digital.

She decided to expand on Macchi's idea in order to "dedicate more time and make it much more about the kids than the Fourth of July specifically."

July is also "National Ice Cream Month," she said — which led to the seamless integration of ice cream and patriotism.

News of the "I Pledge Project" spread after the Leopolds received an award for best promotion by the National Ice Cream Retailers Association.

"Mary serves on the board of the National Ice Cream Retailers Association. And we just said, 'What the heck, we're going to tell them about it,'" Stratton Leopold recalled.

"And they gave us an award."

He added, "Soon after the award, I became inflamed with the idea that every kid and every ice cream shop across the country should do this."

The Leopolds made a website for the project, which includes promotional materials for other independent ice cream shops to use as they roll out the program.

A list of participating ice cream shops is available on the website.

Stores in 42 states are currently participating, and customers are encouraged to contact the individual shops for details about their promotions.

"My dream is to have participation in all 50 states," Mary Leopold said.

"We're so close, and we have a few outliers still."

Even with the outliers, the Leopolds said they're happy with how their project has spread and served to promote civic education for children.

"It feels good," Mary Leopold said. "The community appreciates it. The kids appreciate it, you know?"

"Make sure to bring your family and friends!"

She also said, "And all you have to do is give away a little bit of ice cream. It's just – it's a no-brainer."

The website clearly explains how it works.

"If you are a kid and you love ice cream, then join us at any of the participating ice cream or treat shops listed on this website and recite the Pledge of Allegiance from memory," it says. "We'll reward your patriotic spirit with a free scoop of ice cream! It's that simple! Make sure to bring your family and friends!"

Anyone can learn more at ipledgeforicecream.com.