Food startup developed patches that keep meals crisp, fresh and sog-free

Takeout and food delivery services might be getting a refresh all thanks to a new peel-and-stick patch that eliminates moisture from containers.

The patches made by SAVRpak, were first developed by aerospace engineer Bill Birgen and are designed to keep food warm, crisp and dry.

"We've all suffered through soggy French fries, wilted salads, and chewy pizza," the company’s co-founder and co-CEO Greg Maselli said in a statement sent to Fox News.

"SAVRpak was developed to save the quality of food, whether it's from a restaurant, in the grocery aisle, or in your fridge," he added. "Our patented patch keeps food tasting as crispy or crunchy as it would in a restaurant. When used in packaged produce – such as spinach or blueberries – it can extend shelf life by up to 50%."

The SAVRpak patches can be used in clamshell takeout containers, boxes and bagged foods, according to the startup’s website.

Since its development, SAVRpak patches have been recognized at multiple tradeshows.

In 2018, SAVRpak (formerly known as Soggy Food Sucks LLC) was showcased at Smart Kitchen Summit. A year later, the company was a finalist at the World Food Innovation Awards and the Venture Madness Conference.

Exact details on the startup’s next moves couldn’t be revealed, however the company is hopeful that it can made an impact in the multibillion-dollar food industry.

Maselli told Fox News, "We're currently in talks with several major food distributors, national restaurant chains, and grocery stores to help save the state of takeout and delivery and, hopefully, put an end to the growing issue of food waste."