Florida Taco Bell customer narrowly dodges crash because of dash for hot sauce

It was a close call for a Taco Bell customer in Florida who apparently prefers his food spicy. Police say he dodged a crash by getting up from his table to grab hot sauce packets seconds before it happened.

Fox 13 in Tampa Bay reported an elderly man crashed his car into a Taco Bell in Winter Haven Saturday afternoon.

Winter Haven Police said 77-year-old Emmanuel Akowuah and his wife were getting ready to leave the fast food restaurant on 3rd Street, around 4:30 p.m. when Akowuah put his car in reverse, and then accidentally back into drive, which caused the SUV to jump the curb and crash into the building.

Police said the SUV stopped about 10 feet inside of the building, according to Fox 13.

SMALL PLANE CRASHES INTO FLORIDA HOME LEAVING 1 DEAD, 2 INJURED

No one was injured, including Akowuah, his wife, customers or Taco Bell employees, according to a tweet from Winter Haven Police.

TACO BELL IN CALIFORNIA TRASHED AFTER DRIVER PLOWS THROUGH RESTAURANT WALL

Investigators said the customer had been in the exact spot where the SUV crashed, but had just gotten up to get more hot sauce when the vehicle plowed into the side of the building.

In the tweet, police said the building sustained significant damage.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The identity of the customer who averted potential death has not yet been revealed, and it was unclear if Akowuah is facing charges, according to the NY Daily News.