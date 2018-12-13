Chick-fil-A knock-off? Walmart's new 'Chicken Dipping Sauce' likened to fast food fave

Chick-fil-A aficionados devoted to the fast food chain’s signature dipping sauce may have another way to satisfy that craving.

Walmart’s Great Value brand of chicken dipping sauce has drawn stark comparisons to Chick-fil-A’s classic sauce. After trying Walmart’s bottled sauce, Today’s Terri Peters said it was “pretty darn close” to Chick-fil-A’s.

The fast food giant describes the Chick-fil-A sauce as having “notes of honey mustard and a smoky tang.” In comparison, Walmart describes its version as “made with a rich honey mustard sauce and a hint of BBQ smoke flavor.”

The superstore’s sauce was a “little more smoky and less mustardy” than Chick-fil-A’s dip, Peters said.

But many fans have heralded Walmart’s sauce as a suitable replacement to Chick-fil-A’s in a Reddit thread.

“Honestly couldn’t have told the difference. And I’m a hardcore Chick-fil-A sauce person,” one user posted.

“This is what I’ve been wanting forever,” another said.

Chick-fil-A’s beloved sauce was actually created by accident, according to the restaurant’s blog.

Hugh Fleming, a former owner and operator based in Virginia, is credited with first creating a honey mustard dressing recipe to pair with the chicken nuggets. But then another employee accidentally mixed barbeque sauce with it – and a “hit” was born.

The sauce was so popular, in fact, that the fast food restaurant used to provide it in pump dispensers, but customers would take soda cups and fill them up with the sauce, according to Chick-fil-A.

Those hoping to get their hands on a bottle of Walmart’s dipping sauce should be warned: Peters said she had a difficult time finding it in a location near here, and it’s currently not available on Walmart’s website.