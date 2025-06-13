In-N-Out serves up the happiest employees in the industry, says report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new survey is highlighting a restaurant chain that provides service with a smile.

In-N-Out Burger has claimed the top spot for having the happiest employees among America's major restaurant chains.

Financial services company William Blair investigated Glassdoor data from the past 11 years, evaluating 530,000 reviews with about 90 different restaurant brands, according to Nation's Restaurant News.

IN-N-OUT BURGER MAKES MAJOR INGREDIENT CHANGES TO DRINKS AND POPULAR CONDIMENT

The firm found that 91% of In-N-Out employees would recommend their job to a friend.

George Charlesworth, vice president of operations for In-N-Out Burger, told Fox News Digital that the California-based chain is honored "to be recognized with such a high satisfaction rating, a result that comes directly from our associate family."

"Our founders, Harry and Esther Snyder, focused on serving the freshest, highest-quality products and providing the friendliest service to our customers," he also said.

"From our beginning in 1948, the Snyders wanted to take the best care of not only our customers but also our associates."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

This marks the 10th year that the fast-food chain has landed in the top 10 for highest employee satisfaction.

In 2024, 86% of In-N-Out employees were willing to recommend their job to others.

Charlesworth credited the leadership of In-N-Out owner and president Lynsi Snyder.

"We're committed to offering a positive work environment, higher starting wages, great benefits and opportunities to develop and grow," Charlesworth said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Many of our associates have been with In-N-Out for decades, carrying the time-honored values and practices established by our founders, ensuring every customer and burger is consistently served with the In-N-Out signature smile," he also said.

"We are deeply grateful for our exceptional family of associates and thankful for the excellent job they do."

Coming in second place was Louisiana-based chicken joint Raising Cane's.

About 82% of employees reported they would recommend their job to a friend.

In third place was Dutch Bros., with Chuy's taking fourth place.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rounding out the top five is San Francisco Bay area-based Peet's Coffee & Tea.

Fox News Digital reached out to William Blair for comment.