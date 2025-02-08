Carl's Jr. brings back bikini model ads

Eight years after pivoting on advertisement strategies, fast food chain Carl's Jr. is bringing back its iconic bikini model advertisements for the upcoming Super Bowl.

This year's ad features TikTok influencer Alix Earle in a campaign for the chain's new "Hangover Burger." Earle, 24, is presently in a relationship with Miami Dolphins player Braxton Berrios.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Earle said making the commercial was "a lot of fun" and that it was shot in Hollywood.

"Just like seeing a set like that, it was like Wistera Lane, which is kind of an iconic set," she said, referring to the fictional location of the show Desperate Housewives.

"Just being there in general was like, mind-blowing for me," she said.

Earle told Fox News Digital she believes her commercial is a "modern twist" on some of the chain's past work, which featured Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian, Kate Upton, and Heidi Klum.

"I think Carl's Jr. is a great brand, and they have great burgers – especially the Hangover Burger – and they've done so many fun, iconic commercials with iconic girls in the past, so it was really fun to be a part of that and kind of do it in a new way."

The ad depicts a bikini-top clad Earle walking through a neighborhood filled with the remnants of a party.

"Let's be real. Everyone's going to be a hot mess after the big game," said Earle, who is originally from New Jersey.

"Been there. Done that," said Earle. "And I've got just what you need to cure that post-party bug: the Carl's Jr. Hangover Burger," she said.

The burger contains "egg, double bacon – yeah, you need that double bacon – charbroiled beef, hash browns, cheese, and sauce," said Earle, adding "just the way I like it."

As part of a promotion, Carl's Jr. will be giving away free "Hangover Burgers" the day after the Super Bowl for all users of its app who belong to the chain's rewards program.

Executives from Carl's Jr. praised Earle as someone who lives an "unapologetic, bold style – much like the Carl's Jr. brand."

"Alix shares not just the highlights of life, but also the moments that are a hot mess, like the day after the big game. We wanted a partner who embraces all aspects of life, and Alix was a natural fit," said Kara Gasbarro, vice president of creative at CKE Restaurants, in a statement released by Carl's Jr.

"Her fans and followers know she loves late-night burger runs and any cure for a fun night out, making this partnership a perfect match. We're excited about this uniquely delicious burger and the way Alix helps us bring this campaign to life," said Gasbarro.

On YouTube, many seemed to have enjoyed Carl's Jr.'s new advertisement.

"We’re soooo back! God bless you, Carl!" wrote one YouTube user.

Others praised the return to the chain's old style of advertising.

It feels like the 90s again!

"A commercial with a hot girl talking about hangovers and burgers! It feels like the 90s again! The world is healing!!!" said one user.

"This is such a throwback to the old Carl's Jr ads! I would love to see more commercials like this in the future!" said another.

In 2017, Carl's Jr. announced that they would no longer feature scantily clad models in its advertisements, instead focusing on food quality and an all-American image, Fox News Digital previously reported.