Free Starbucks coffee after Super Bowl LIX: Here's how to get it

Starbucks will be providing free coffee the Monday after the Super Bowl, Feb. 10, the Seattle-based company announced.

"With the big game on Sunday, Feb. 9, many Americans will spend the day going big – which may lead to a long Monday," an announcement on the Starbucks website said.

"That’s why on Monday, Feb. 10, your post-game day coffee is on us. Starbucks Rewards members in the U.S. can stop in for a free tall (12 fl. oz.) hot or iced brewed coffee any time on Starbucks Monday," it said.

"No matter who wins Sunday, we can all win Monday," Starbucks added.

On Monday, all Starbucks Rewards customers will have a coupon in their accounts for a free "Starbucks Monday" coffee.

"If you're a Starbucks Rewards member, apply the Starbucks Monday coupon in the Starbucks app prior to placing your order when using the order ahead feature in the app, or let your barista know you're redeeming your Starbucks Monday coupon when ordering in the store or in the drive-thru," Starbucks said on its website.

Those who join Starbucks Rewards on Monday should "see your barista in the store to enjoy a coffee on us," the website said.

The offer is only available at participating stores in the United States.

It does not include Nitro Cold Brew, Cold Brew and Starbucks Reserve products.

It also does not apply to delivery services.

Additionally, customers are limited to one free coffee, and "customizations may cost extra."

The announcement also included a short video promotion.

"A big Sunday calls for Starbucks Monday," said the video, which was set to AC/DC's song "Thunderstruck."

The screen then shifts to the words "Free coffee on us. 2.10.25."

